hot American Legion will not have bingo night on Christmas Day Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Dec 22, 2021 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SOUTH BELOIT—The South Beloit American Legion at 14879 Dorr Road, will not hold its bingo games on Saturday, Dec. 25.Bingo playing will return on Saturday, Jan. 1. Doors will open at 3 p.m. and games will start at 4 p.m.The South Beloit American Legion wishes everyone a happy holiday season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags South Beloit American Legion Bingo Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Families of shooting victims call for end to violence Two charged after suspicious package found at jail Former Rock Co. deputy charged with child sexual assault Officer-involved shooting reported in Beloit Person shot by Beloit officer expected to survive, officer named Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime