American Legion rummage sale set
Clint Wolf
Sep 8, 2021

BELOIT - The American Legion Post 48 will hold a rummage sale from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Sept. 18 at the American Legion West-Field Post 48, 236 St. Lawrence Ave., Beloit.The sale is open to the public.