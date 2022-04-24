SOUTH BELOIT—By day, Amanda Guffey provides prescription medications and administers COVID tests and vaccines as a Certified Pharmacy Technician at Home Care Pharmacy in Beloit. Nights and weekends have found her fulfilling a number of volunteer roles as she strives to make a difference with her efforts, leading to her selection as the Beloit Daily News Volunteer of the Month for April.
Guffey credits two women in her family for serving as role models.
“My Grandma Strasser taught me about life, and my mom, a stay-at-home mom of three kids, impressed me with her organizational skills. She managed to run the household, was a classroom mom, involved in the PTO, and was my Girl Scout Leader,” Guffey said.
With a great deal of respect for these inspirational women, Guffey tries to emulate their examples.
As a member of Faith Lutheran Church in South Beloit, Guffey’s husband, Shawn, was originally serving as a church council member. When he found he needed to step away from that role, she stepped in to fulfill his place on the council, eventually serving as president of the council.
“My girls were little at this point, and I felt I could make a difference,” she recalled.
Additionally, she served in rotation leading in Children’s Church, and assisted with activities like the Easter Egg Hunt. She especially enjoyed discussing the day’s sermon message, and then listening to their perspectives and watching them grow to understand the lesson.
When her two daughters, Hannah and Samantha, chose the play soccer, their dad offered to coach the team. Once again, Guffey stepped in to assist him and has continued in that role for six or seven seasons.
The opportunity to become a Daisy Scout interested her daughter Hannah, so Guffey signed her up in Kindergarten, attended a parent meeting, but nothing happened regarding the troop. Guffey credits Cindy Cooper, a mother of twins, for reaching out to her, asking for help.
“I can do this,” Guffey thought. “And Cindy and I hit it off from the beginning. We got a late start, but had 10 girls in the troop that first year.”
The troop swelled to 20 scouts at one point, and younger daughter, Samantha, was eventually absorbed into the same troop as her sister.
Guffey and Coopey have remained a cohesive team, and together have led the scout troop to the Third Year Cadet level, with the members completing their Silver Award projects this year.
The Silver Award featured two projects. The girls decided to develop a Sling Shot Range at Camp McCormick, which would provide a “target opportunity” with no minimum age level, so it could be enjoyed by all scouts. After the girls were exposed to a Tomahawk Range, and decided to add one to Camp McCormick.
Guffey embraces all the adventures with the scouts, including Wilderness Adventures whitewater rafting and zip lining. Just as she encourages the girls to embrace the experience, she has had to step outside of her own comfort zone. Deathly afraid of heights, she credits the scouts with encouraging her to do the zip line.
Co-service unit manager, Erin Berry, shares that Guffey is stepping up in April as Co- Service Manager with her for Park North Stateline Girl Scouts. Noting the several positions Amanda has held for the service unit team including new troop mentor, troop leader, worked cookie delivery, teacher at leader retreat, council delegate, program aide trainer, and many roles without titles.
“Her reach is immense as she mentors and assists new troops to form. Her direct impact has been the mentoring over 10 troops which introduced over 100 girls to Girl Scouting in the Machesney Park, South Beloit, Rockton, and Roscoe areas,” Berry said. “Her volunteerism touches our older Girl Scouts through program aide training and mentoring. Through the program aide classes she has bolstered 40 girls into a leadership path converting girls from program participants to program leaders. She shapes the middle schoolers to lead younger girls which build confident and capable young ladies who have skills who have far reach.”
Berry’s admiration continues, “Her constant creativity, energy, and resourcefulness benefits GSNI Park North Stateline through mentoring and empowering girls to make them our future leaders.”
Both Guffey and daughter Hannah have been chosen as national delegates to the next summit held in Orlando. As to the future, her daughter Hannah says, “I’m going for the Gold, mom.”