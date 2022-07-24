BRODHEAD—The Aging & Disability Resource Centers of Rock County and Southwest Wisconsin will host former Wisconsin Governor Marty Schreiber, a panel of male caregivers and brunch at the Kelch Aviation Museum, N2463 Airport Road in Brodhead on Aug. 4.
Registration starts at 10 a.m. and brunch will be served at 10:30 a.m.
Schreiber is the author of My Two Elaines: Learning, Coping and Surviving as an Alzheimer’s Caregiver. He was Lt. Governor of Wisconsin from 1970 to 1977. He was Governor of Wisconsin from 1977 to 1979 following the resignation of then-Governor Patrick Lucey.
Schreiber will provide opening remarks for the group followed by a panel of local male caregivers who will share their stories and lessons learned in caring for an individual with Alzheimer’s or other related dementia. The panel will be moderated by Tim Harrington, Community Outreach Coordinator for the Alzheimer’s Association, Wisconsin Chapter.
Reports from the National Family Caregiver Association and AARP indicate that upwards of 45% of family caregivers are male. In addition, the Alzheimer’s Association estimates that two-thirds of all those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease are women. Consequently, men will continue to be caregivers in large number. Statics also indicate that men are less likely to reach out and ask for help.
“My role is to provide assistance and education to all those in Rock County with a dementia diagnosis and their caregivers,” said Karen Tennyson, dementia care specialist for Rock County. “We want this targeted program to be a step in that process. I hope this opens more doors for male caregivers to reach out and know they are not alone.”
The program is free and will include a brunch from Knute’s. Attendees are welcome to tour the Kelch Aviation Museum after the program. The museum is open until 4 p.m.
Preregistration is required by July 29. Please contact Karen Tennyson at 608-741-3615 for more information and to register.