ROCKFORD—The Alpine Kiwanis Club has awarded 10 scholarships to area high school seniors.
This year, $15,000 in scholarships were made possible through the Alpine Kiwanis Club Scholarship Fund. The funds were raised through the 2020 No Brat Days fundraiser.
Scholarship recipients are:
Clare Hankins and Riley Shores of Hononegah High School in Rockton
Hayden Zaluckyj of Belvidere High School
David Lyons and Haley Stakey of Winnebago High School
Max Caltagerone of Boyland High School
Ieva Surantas of Auburn High School
Ellie Rothermel of Durand High School
Annah Dulaney of Pecatonica High School
Taylor Thompson of East High School.