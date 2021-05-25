ROCKFORD—The Alpine Kiwanis Club has awarded 10 scholarships to area high school seniors.

This year, $15,000 in scholarships were made possible through the Alpine Kiwanis Club Scholarship Fund. The funds were raised through the 2020 No Brat Days fundraiser.

Scholarship recipients are:

Clare Hankins and Riley Shores of Hononegah High School in Rockton

Hayden Zaluckyj of Belvidere High School

David Lyons and Haley Stakey of Winnebago High School

Max Caltagerone of Boyland High School

Ieva Surantas of Auburn High School

Ellie Rothermel of Durand High School

Annah Dulaney of Pecatonica High School

Taylor Thompson of East High School.

