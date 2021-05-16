BELOIT—There were 2,294,673 people in Wisconsin who have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series, or 39.4% of the population, and 4,791,169 in Illinois who received both doses or 37.6% of the population, according to health agencies in both states on Sunday.
Rock County reported 41 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths on Saturday, the latest data as of press time. To date, a total of 16,137 cases and 174 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began.
The Blackhawk Technical College (BTC) COVID-19 testing site is open from noon—5 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday until May 27. People are advised to use the US Highway 51 entrance. Testing continues to take place in Parking Lot H and participants must remain in their vehicles until it is their turn for testing. Pre-registration is strongly recommended, although patients can register at the test site. To register for testing, please visit register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
Rolling vaccination clinics are at Beloit Rotary River Center 1160 S. Riverside Drive on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m.—3:30 p.m. To receive a COVID-19 vaccine one must be 18 years old or older, but one does not need an ID, proof of residency or health insurance. People can receive a gift card to the Blender Cafe after completing the visit.
Dane County reported a total of 46,252 cases and 329 deaths; Green County reported 3,629 cases and 24 deaths; and Walworth County reported 12,350 cases and 159 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Saturday, the latest as of press times, shows.
Wisconsin reported 550 new cases and four additional deaths on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 605,926 cases and 6,958 deaths, DHS reports. As of Saturday, 591,262 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 7,440 active cases in Wisconsin.
Winnebago County Health Department in Illinois reported 62 new cases on Friday. Its seven-day rolling positivity rate was 5.1%. The total administered vaccine doses were 199,490. As of Sunday, the countywide total rose to 33,359 cases and 477 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Boone County reported 6,717 cases and 74 deaths; DeKalb County reported 9,901 cases and 119 deaths; McHenry County reported 28,675 cases and 288 deaths; Ogle County reported 6,120 cases and 81 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 4,769 cases and 83 deaths, state data shows.
On Sunday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,248 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 24 additional deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,366,268 cases, including 22,439 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 9-15, 2021 is 2.9%.