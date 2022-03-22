JANESVILLE - The Rock County Ag Business Council will hold its Hall of Fame Banquet on April 8 at Johnson Tractor, 1110 N. Highway 14, Janesville.

Cocktail hour is set for 6 p.m. and the dinner will be at 7 p.m.

Agriculture pioneer Sid Watson will be honored during the event and two people will be inducted into the Hall of Fame - Bill MacFarlane and Marion Barlass.

Ticket price is $50. RSVP by March 25. To RSVP online go to the website at www.eventcreate.com/abc22.

For questions, email to agbusinessrock@gmail.com or reach out to Leo Johnson at 608-751-0829 or Matt Rehberg at 608-481-0403.

