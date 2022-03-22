Ag Business Council set Hall of Fame event Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Mar 22, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLE - The Rock County Ag Business Council will hold its Hall of Fame Banquet on April 8 at Johnson Tractor, 1110 N. Highway 14, Janesville.Cocktail hour is set for 6 p.m. and the dinner will be at 7 p.m.Agriculture pioneer Sid Watson will be honored during the event and two people will be inducted into the Hall of Fame - Bill MacFarlane and Marion Barlass.Ticket price is $50. RSVP by March 25. To RSVP online go to the website at www.eventcreate.com/abc22.For questions, email to agbusinessrock@gmail.com or reach out to Leo Johnson at 608-751-0829 or Matt Rehberg at 608-481-0403. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit school board faces open meetings law complaints Hononegah softball brings back name from past Beloit police report crash, gunshot victim 2 riding off-road vehicle killed in central Illinois crash The Cozy Bin Store in Beloit opens to offer good deals to treasure seekers Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime