BELOIT—A pleasant afternoon of chamber music will be offered as the Musica Maxima series continues at 3 p.m. Dec. 12 at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St.

Performers will include Emily Sobacki on violin and viola, William Fuller on clarinet, Matthew Anderson, tenor, and Max Yount on harpsichord, organ and piano.

Music by composers such as Johann Sebastian Bach, Wolgang Amadeus Mozart, George Frideric Handel and Jean-Marie Leclair will be performed.

Admission is free, but support from music lovers always is treasured. Masks and distancing will be required.