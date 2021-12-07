Afternoon of chamber music offered Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Dec 7, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT—A pleasant afternoon of chamber music will be offered as the Musica Maxima series continues at 3 p.m. Dec. 12 at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St.Performers will include Emily Sobacki on violin and viola, William Fuller on clarinet, Matthew Anderson, tenor, and Max Yount on harpsichord, organ and piano.Music by composers such as Johann Sebastian Bach, Wolgang Amadeus Mozart, George Frideric Handel and Jean-Marie Leclair will be performed.Admission is free, but support from music lovers always is treasured. Masks and distancing will be required. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Musica Maxima First Congregational Church Chamber Music Mozart Handel Bach Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit family wins holiday makeover Fatal fire reported at Beloit bar Beloit council to consider changes to animal ordinance Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers GM site may have a buyer Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime