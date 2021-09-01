JANESVILLE—Adoption Avenues Inc. will present an Adoption 101 meeting at 10 a.m. Sept. 11 at the Janesville office at 4465 Milton Ave., Suite 104.

Cindy Jensen will facilitate the meeting. All types of adoption, including domestic agency and independent, international, interstate, step-parent and special needs will be discussed.

Adoption Avenues is a Wisconsin licensed adoption agency providing a full range of adoption services. This session meets two-hours of the Wisconsin mandated pre-adoptive training requirement.

Families are needed for Adoption Avenues’ Agency Infant Program. Call 608-563-4488 for directions and to preregister.

