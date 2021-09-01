Adoption 101 meeting set Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Sep 1, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLE—Adoption Avenues Inc. will present an Adoption 101 meeting at 10 a.m. Sept. 11 at the Janesville office at 4465 Milton Ave., Suite 104.Cindy Jensen will facilitate the meeting. All types of adoption, including domestic agency and independent, international, interstate, step-parent and special needs will be discussed.Adoption Avenues is a Wisconsin licensed adoption agency providing a full range of adoption services. This session meets two-hours of the Wisconsin mandated pre-adoptive training requirement.Families are needed for Adoption Avenues’ Agency Infant Program. Call 608-563-4488 for directions and to preregister. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Adoption Avenues Step-parent Interstate Pre-adoptive Training Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit natives, lifelong friends found digital company together Court records highlight barrage of gunfire, high-speed chase across Beloit Four injured following crash in Town of Beloit Town of Beloit teen arrested after alleged crimes against children Beloit police: Downtown businesses see windows broken Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime