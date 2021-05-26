ROCK COUNTY—Multiple vaccine clinics will take place later this week in Rock County, with the events now open to anyone ages 12 and older.
Registration is encouraged, but walk-in appointments will be accepted while supplies last. Anyone who needs a ride to one of the clinics can call 211 to arrange transportation.
From 2—5 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, Clinton High School, 112 Milwaukee St., will hold a clinic. The registration link is www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c44adac2fa4fccf8-covid19. Minors should be accompanied by a parent or guardian but if that is not possible, a signed consent form is available at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rnbxw3XxDCBWEwvzjzAxHI6gjprLsSvX/view?fbclid=IwAR3wkRm8o4GpFW2r4oWEHj5KUMWdt_IoS1jkMDvnx1YzD50Hi7lOnDrdV90
If you have any questions, please call 262-379-9364.
When arriving for your vaccination, please park in the north parking lot near the practice fields. Enter through Door C31. Please remember to wear a face covering while in the building. No one will be allowed to enter through the main entrance as the clinic is taking place during school instructional time. To ensure learning can proceed as usual for the students, we ask for your cooperation and understanding of the above directions.
A follow-up clinic for second doses is scheduled for June 17.
From 10 a.m.—2 p.m. on Sunday, May 30, Walgreens will host a clinic at Beloit Head Start, 1221 Henry Ave.
A registration link is at http://wagsoutreach.com/ss/BEL442153. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. If you have any questions, please call 608-352-6727.
This clinic is providing a second dose clinic at this same location on May 2. It is also open to anyone who has not yet received a first dose. They will have the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. No follow-up clinic is scheduled, so those receiving a first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines will need to make arrangements for a second dose. Appointments are available at area Walgreens locations.