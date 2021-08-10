A COVID-19 death was reported in Rock County on Tuesday as hospitalization rates continue to increase in Illinois and Wisconsin. However, rates of infection are higher in Winnebago County in Illinois than in Rock County in Wisconsin.
Rock County reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. To date, a total of 16,911 cases and 186 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began in the spring. There were 340 active cases and 10 were hospitalized in the county. The rate of new cases per 100,000 people was 104.9.
There were 58.4% of those eligible in Rock County who received both doses of the vaccine.
Wisconsin reported a seven-day average of 1,101 new cases a day and an average of two deaths per day. As of Tuesday, the state reported a 7.2% positivity rate for the week, which has dropped since it was 7.7% on Aug. 5.
On Aug. 3, in Wisconsin, the seven-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 263 statewide, with 7% of them on ventilators. The number of hospitalizations has been increasing since there were 78 hospitalized in the state on July 9.
On Monday, the latest data available, the Winnebago County reported a rolling positivity rate of 7.4%. The number of cases per 100,000 people was 140.1 which is increasing. In Winnebago County 42% of residents have been fully vaccinated.
More than 57% of Illinois residents age 12 and above, or 6,219,258, are fully vaccinated, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 30-Aug. 5 is 5.2%. However, as of Aug. 3, the regional seven-day test positivity averages range from 3.1% to 10.4%.
As of Aug. 5, 1,200 individuals in Illinois were being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals. Of those, 246 patients were in the ICU and 121 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Hospitalizations with COVID-19 are up 33% from what was reported last week, those in the ICU with COVID-19 are up 47%, and patients on ventilators almost double in just one week at 95%.