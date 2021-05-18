SOUTH BELOIT—Hot dog! South Beloit resident Ethel Buckner turned 99 years young last week and had a rather unusual birthday wish come true.
Thanks to her friend, Amy Mullen, Ethel got to ride in an Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.
Amy, a physical therapy assistant at Fair Oaks Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, said she often banters with Ethel, a longtime resident.
“Ethel is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and I’m a Brewers fan, so we’re always going back and forth,” she said. “We got talking about the sausage races at Brewers games and out of the blue she said it’s on her bucket list to ride in a Wienermobile.”
Amy had seen the iconic Wienermobile driving in the Madison area so she did a little research to give Ethel a birthday she could relish.
“I got on Facebook and messaged the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile people and they were glad to pay us a visit,” she said. “I was shocked it all came together, but it did. It was really cool.”
Turns out there are actually six of the 27-foot long Wienermobiles rolling around the United States, always ready for a “meat and greet” with fans.
So late last Thursday morning, the Wienermobile steamed into the Fair Oaks parking lot to a waiting, appreciative crowd.
“Fortunately it was a nice day because all the residents were lined up with balloons attached to their wheelchairs and walkers,” said Deb Hahn. Ethel is her great-aunt. “This was such a nice thing for Amy to do for her.”
Ethel and Amy both received a ride in the Wienermobile. The Fair Oaks residents had their photos taken in large cardboard cutouts of hot dogs and received plastic toy wiener whistles.
Frank-ly, everyone had a bun-derful time.
“It was really a big deal for not just Ethel, but all the residents and the staff here,” Amy said. “We’ve been cooped up inside for a year due to COVID trying to stay safe. It was great to get outside and to see all that happiness. That was what it was all about.”