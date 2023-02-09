90th Birthday Roland "Gene" Mathewson Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Feb 9, 2023 Feb 9, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mathewson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roland “Gene” Mathewson of Orfordville, will be 90 years old on Feb 16.Friends and well wishers are welcome to celebrate with him on Feb. 18 from 2 — 4 p.m. at Luther Valley Church, 7107 S. Luther Valley Road, Beloit. Cake and coffee will be served.Please let your presence be his present. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Entertainment venue planned in downtown Beloit Rock Bar & Grill in Beloit plans renovations Death of woman being held in Rock County Jail investigated Newly transplanted Beloit artist showcasing work around the state Downtown Beloit Association honors businesses during dinner event Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime