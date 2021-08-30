Beloit had 77 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week, according to municipal data released Monday.
There were 120 new cases in Janesville; two cases in Clinton; 16 in Edgerton; 16 in Evansville; 22 in Milton; and 14 in the remainder of Rock County.
On Monday alone, Rock County reported 11 new COVID-19 cases and no death. To date, a total of 17,566 cases and 190 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began.
There were 199 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 cases in Rock County.
There were 16,819 people in Rock County who recovered from COVID-19 and there are currently 557 active cases. There were 20 people hospitalized in the county as of Monday, a number which has decreased a bit since it reached 26 on Aug. 23.
In Rock County, 60.4% of eligible people received both doses of the vaccine. People age 12 and older are eligible for vaccine
The most common age groups for having COVID-19 in Rock County was a tie between 15 to 25-year-olds and and 25 to 34-year-olds.
As of Monday, the average new cases per day in Wisconsin for the past seven days has been 1,692. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state has been 8, and the seven day average state positivity rate was 7.9%.
As of Aug. 24, the latest data available, there were 755 people hospitalized in Wisconsin, a number which is growing since it was 79 on July 11.
There were 2,988,182 people in Wisconsin who have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series, or 51.3% of the population, and 6,777,221 in Illinois who received both doses or 53.2% of the population, according to health agencies in both states.
As of Monday Winnebago County reported 200.3 cases per 100,000, a rate which is increasing. The positivity rate was 7.8%. There is 43.7% of the county that is fully vaccinated. The average age of someone with COVID-19 in the county is 35.7.
On Aug. 27, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 25,636 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 174 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, Aug. 20.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from August 20-26, is 5.7%. However, regional 7-day test positivity averages range from 4.2% to 10.8%.
A total of about 173.8 million people in the United States are fully vaccinated and 955,000 have received an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13, according to the CDC COVID Tracker website. CDC figures estimate 52.4% of the U.S. population have been fully vaccinated.