Over 41% of Wisconsin residents and over 40% of Illinois residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to vaccine administration data provided by public health agencies in both states.
The news comes as the White House announced on Tuesday that 50% of adults in the United States have been fully vaccinated. The White House announced 130.6 million adults have been fully vaccinated.
Local vaccinations
In Rock County, 45.4% of Rock County residents have received one dose, while 37.6% have completed vaccination, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows.
Beloit Health System also announced on Tuesday that it will be offering the Pfizer vaccine to those ages 12 and up starting on June 10.
The health system will host a clinic from 3—7 p.m. on June 10 at Beloit Memorial Hospital, 1969 W. Hart Road. A parent or legal guardian must accompany anyone under the age of 18 to sign the consent waiver forms on-site. The second shot will be given to clinic participants on July 1. If you are an established patient at BHS, appointments can be made online using the adolescent’s MyHealth patient portal at beloithealthsystem.org/myhealth. Or residents may call the hospital’s vaccine phone line 608-364-5663 from 8 a.m.—5 p.m., Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment.
In Winnebago County in Illinois, 35.62% of residents have completed vaccination as a total of 210,927 doses have been administered, per Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) data.
State vaccinations
Across Wisconsin, 47% of residents have received one dose, as 41.1% of residents in the state are fully vaccinated, DHS data shows.
In Illinois, a total of 40.12% of residents are fully vaccinated as 10,990,171 doses have been administered in the state, IDPH reports.
Local cases
Rock County reported 22 new cases and no additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 16,294 cases and 175 deaths. An estimated 284 cases remain active in Rock County as 15,835 people have recovered from the virus.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Rock County are at seven in-patient admissions, health department data shows.
In Winnebago County, IDPH reported 23 new cases and no additional deaths on Tuesday, pushing the countywide total of 33,680 cases and 486 deaths.
Rockford hospitals are currently providing in-patient care for 60 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. This is a decrease from Monday’s number of 64, according to the health department.
State cases
Wisconsin reported 376 new cases and eight deaths on Tuesday, bumping the statewide total to 608,959 cases and 6,998 deaths. An estimated 5,781 cases remain active in Wisconsin as the state has a recovery rate of nearly 98% and a seven-day test positivity rate of 2.5%.
Illinois reported 808 new cases and 17 additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,377,249 cases and 22,650 deaths. The state has a recovery rate of 98% and a seven-day test positivity rate of 2.7%.
Nationwide
Across the U.S., 16,116 new cases and 358 deaths were reported on Tuesday, putting the nationwide total at nearly 33 million cases and 587,830 deaths.