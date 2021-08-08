Although almost 60% of those eligible for the vaccine have been fully vaccinated in Rock County, there still is a steadily rising number of new cases each day in the county.
Rock County reported 26 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths on Friday, the latest data available at press time.
To date, a total of 16,814 cases and 195 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began. There were 59.2% of those eligible in Rock County who received both doses of the vaccine. Eligible people for the vaccine would be those over the age of 12.
Wisconsin reported a seven-day average of 1,021 new COVID-19 cases a day and an average of one death per day. As of Friday, the latest data available, the state reported a 7.4% positivity rate for the week.
Winnebago County in Illinois reported 353 new cases from July 29 to Aug. 4 making for a rolling positivity rate of 6.9%. A total of 250,972 doses of vaccine have been administered in the county.
More than 75% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 59% are fully vaccinated, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). On Sunday, it reported 16,742 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 64 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, July 30.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 30-Aug. 5 is 5.2%. However, as of Aug. 3 the regional seven-day test positivity averages range from 3.1% to 10.4%, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
There are 2,890,511 people in Wisconsin who completed the vaccine series, or 49.6% of the total population. There are 2,744,452 adults 18 and over in Wisconsin who completed the series, or 60.2%. In Illinois, 6,545,532 of the total population have completed the vaccine series, or 51.4%.
The Rock County Health Department is recommending everyone, including those who have been vaccinated, to wear masks in public indoor settings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This is in keeping with CDC guidance for areas of substantial or high virus transmission. Rock County currently is in the high risk category for COVID-19 transmission, according to the CDC’s coronavirus data tracker. Neighboring counties of Walworth, Racine, Kenosha and Dane also are in the high risk category. Wisconsin has 37 of its 72 counties in the high risk category, according to the CDC COVID Tracker website. Winnebago County in Illinois also is in the high risk range.