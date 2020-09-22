BELOIT - No Trick or Treat hours will be scheduled in the City of Beloit this Halloween.
The Centers for Disease Control and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is recommending communities avoid traditional Trick or Treat events this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city has decided, after careful consideration and review, to follow these recommendations.
Also, there will be no traditional Halloween parade or events usually put on by the Downtown Beloit Association this year.
For more information on Department of Health Services recommendations, go the the website at www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/community.htm.