Illinois Nebraska Football

Illinois' Chase Brown (2) rushes as Nebraska's Myles Farmer (8) grabs him from behind on Saturday in Lincoln, Neb.

 Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Illinois' breakout season keeps getting better.

The Illini's 26-9 win over Nebraska on Saturday was nothing flashy, just workmanlike. Chase Brown and the top defense in the country did what they've been doing all year, and now No. 17 Illinois is on a six-game win streak for the first time since 2011.

