WHITEWATER — Whitewater may see an ALDI grocery store to its west side if all goes to plan at the city’s Plan and Architectural Review Commission meeting on May 8.
The city hasn’t had a grocery store other than Walmart since 2015 after Daniel’s Sentry Foods 1260 W. Main St. closed.
“Bringing a grocery store into town is long overdue. It is exciting to see it finally happening in Whitewater. A devoted standalone grocery store will be an asset to the community,” Chris Bennett, Neighborhood Services Director said in the press release Tuesday.
On April 10, the grocery chain along with Pinnacle Engineering Group from Brookfield, Wisconsin submitted plans to the city for a 20,000 square foot grocery store.
The plans are for the grocery store to be built on the current site of Hawk Bowl and Hawk Apartments at 1380 and 1398 West Main Street. The press release said that the property does not need to be rezoned due to it already being zoned for business use.
Demolition to the existing structures, cleaning up the site, installing stormwater and other utilities, and creating two developable pads are just some of the things that the developer is proposing.
The eastern pad will also result in a 20,000 square foot ALDI store. The other developed pad on the west side is proposed to be retained by the original property owners for future development opportunities.
The site plan review is the only procedural matter the store must go through for clearance to build. Bennett said in the release that members of the planning commission will look at the proposed building for architectural integrity.
If the planning commission accepts the ALDI design, then the store’s representatives will apply for building permits.
The city’s staff will then begin working with the developer to outline an agreement to resolve the environmental contamination, asbestos, and redevelopment of the site.
The press release said that this agreement would then need to be vetted and approved by the common council, most likely in May or June.
The internal review by city staff will continue throughout the building process, with engineers and public works personnel ensuring the building and site are constructed in compliance with the city code.
The plans for the potential grocery store are available for review on the second floor of the municipal building at the Public Works/Neighborhood Services counter.
“Staff is unanimously supportive of this project for its immediate impact providing vital access to affordable food and long-term investment in the new tax base and jobs for the community,” Whitewater City Manager John Weidl said in the press release.