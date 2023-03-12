Wolf Hunt

FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife shows a gray wolf, April 18, 2008. A pair of Republican legislators circulated a bill Friday, March 10, 2023, that would require Wisconsin wildlife officials to establish a new population goal for wolves in the state in their next management plan.

 Gary Kramer - hogp, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A pair of Republican legislators circulated a bill Friday that would require Wisconsin wildlife officials to establish a new population goal for wolves in the state in their next management plan.

The state Department of Natural Resources has operated since 1999 under a wolf management plan that limits the statewide population to 350 animals.

