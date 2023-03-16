Cash Bail

Republican Wisconsin state Sen. Van Wanggaard, who chairs the Wisconsin Senate Judiciary Committee, advocates for a bill he authored to define which charges are considered violent crimes on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Madison, Wis. If passed by a majority of the state’s voters, a separate proposed constitutional amendment authored by Wanggaard would allow judges to consider the criminal histories of people charged with violent crimes.

 Harm Venhuizen - staff, AP

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers unveiled plans Thursday to largely eliminate the use of cash bail in Wisconsin, clashing with Republicans who proposed a constitutional amendment to make it harder for people to get out of jail before trial.

The Democratic proposal, which almost certainly will not pass the Republican-controlled Legislature, would rely on risk assessments to allow most defendants to be released from jail before trial.

