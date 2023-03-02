UW-Tuition Limits

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he is in favor of keeping University of Wisconsin tuition increases at a "reasonable" level when asked about a Republican-authored bill that would cap increases to the rate of inflation on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis.

 Scott Bauer - staff, AP

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System students would face a 5% tuition increase next year under a plan the system’s president, Jay Rothman, unveiled Thursday.

Rothman told the state Assembly’s universities committee that he will ask the Board of Regents at its April meeting to approve the increase for the 2023-2024 academic year. If approved, the increase would mark the first time in a decade that tuition for in-state undergraduates has changed.

