FILE - From left, Wisconsin state Supreme Court candidates Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow, former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly, Dane County Judge Everett Mitchell, and Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz participate in a forum at Monona Terrace in Madison, Wis., Jan. 9, 2023. Wisconsin's high-stakes Supreme Court race is expected to shatter national spending records as both Democrats and Republicans try to secure majority control of the court headed into the 2024 presidential election, with key issues like abortion, the fate of gerrymandered legislative maps and union rights waiting in the wings.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative tilt on the Wisconsin Supreme Court has given Republicans victories on voting restrictions, gerrymandered legislative districts and other high-stakes cases in recent years.

Voters now have a chance to tip that balance toward the left, with implications for abortion rights and perhaps the outcome of the 2024 presidential election in one of the nation’s most closely divided political battlegrounds.

