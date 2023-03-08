Election 2024 Grothman

FILE - Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., calls for impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Washington. Grothman said Friday, March 3, he will run for a sixth term next year representing east-central Wisconsin, despite promising when he first ran not to serve more than a decade in Congress.

 Alex Brandon - staff, AP

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman said Friday he will run for a sixth term next year representing east-central Wisconsin, despite promising when he first ran not to serve more than a decade in Congress.

Grothman, 67, said in a telephone interview that he is campaigning and raising money for a sixth term.

Recommended for you