ASHWAUBENON, Wis. — From Big Boy to the General Motors Aerotrain and Zepher style trains, plenty of historic locomotives and train cars are ready for exploration at the National Railroad Museum, 2285 S Broadway St.
My family toured the museum on a getaway trip to the Green Bay area on July 3 for our official 2021 summer vacation. It was the first “getaway” story for weekend features since the pandemic.
The tracks were calling.
I grew up near a train track and always loved the sound. I liked walking on railroad tracks and trying not to fall; laying an ear on a rail to see if an engine was coming and hoping not to get run over.
As I got older there were books on orphan trains, then Lifetime movies of pioneer women traveling on them to meet some handsome widower and of course Wile E. Coyote’s many near-death experiences with them. They were an architectural marvel at the time as they headed west cutting through the Appalachian Mountains, connecting the east and west and being filled with engineering mastery. How did that steam get those wheels rolling anyhow? I’m not sure the rest of the family quite shared this level of enthusiasm for the National Railroad Museum, but I knew the trains were at least big enough to force them to walk alongside and perhaps peek inside.
The museum venture began with a movie on “Union Pacific #4017 Big Boy.” Big Boys were built in 1941-1944, weighing in at 1.1 million pounds and nearly half the length of a football field. They were designed to haul through the mountainous areas of Utah and Wyoming and because of their girth, they required a 14-wheel tender, 32 tons of coal and 24,000 pounds to operate.
The film covered the ever-evolving changes in Big Boy’s design to accommodate their heavy loads while not damaging the tracks. The film, shown four times a day, featured historic footage of the original Big Boy and some of the workers who built their wheels and cleaned them in sooty and steamy conditions.
I was impressed by the sheer massiveness of Big Boy, the engineering feats to move them through mountains and the characters who labored in hot working conditions to keep them rolling.
After the film, I was getting a little nervous about the museum as the historic film was a bit technical and the first part of the museum’s interior featured exhibits on the signals and the engineering aspects of the rail. To keep the kids’ attention and perhaps my own, there would have to be something to touch and climb. And there had to be a story about human beings in there somewhere.
I got my first wish when I reached a room with a lineup of historic trains including a Big Boy himself. Big Boy and the other trains were behemoths, in pristine condition, with platforms to walk up and explore every part of them.
Next to Big Boy was The Dwight D. Eisenhower Locomotive and command train consisting of two London and North Eastern Railroad cars converted for Eisenhower’s use during the war.
I didn’t think it could get any better, until I discovered there were other trains to explore... with sleeping compartments!
I’d always had a fascination with how one could sleep in a tiny train car and where all these orphans and husband-finders, travelers-out-to-the-west and Eisenhower slept.
Did they stack the bodies? Was there enough foot room? Was it a Murphy bed setup or shelves of cots?
At this museum one could walk through each compartment, seeing each wee bed with the blankets still on! There were small bathrooms with odd accompanying tools and ornate dining cars.
One of the trains to pass through was a restored 1920s 10-1-2 Pullman sleeper car: the Lake Mitchell. It was part of the “Pullman Porters: From Service to Civil Rights” exhibit featuring the stories of the porters who once worked on the luxurious passenger trains.
Pullman introduced his Pullman Palace Car following the Civil War. His company hired thousands of attendants, mostly African-Americans, to serve patrons. They endured discrimination and difficult working conditions. They had tedious work, including reading 12 pages of a manual on bed making as one example.
In the Pullman Porters 1930s they organized the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters, struggling for labor and civil rights. For nearly 100 years, Pullman Porters influenced culture and politics and shaped history, and through their exchanges of news and newspapers, helped gain support for their union. The porters read, collected and distributed newspapers they obtained from passengers, sometimes throwing them off the train. The Chicago Defender, an African-American newspaper, was a popular one for distribution among the porters.
After forming the first all-black labor union in 1937 the porters shifted their attention to the struggle for civil rights and remained at the forefront through the 1960s, the display at the museum stated.
Female maids performed similar jobs working with children, the elderly and women travelers, cleaning washrooms and running errands but unlike porters, they did not enjoy the benefits of union membership.
Another story discovered amidst the trains was that of the 1949 Gratitude Train, military boxcars filled with more than 250 tons of gifts from French citizens thanking Americans for aid during and after World War II. The gifts ranged from children’s drawings and toys to the original bust of Benjamin Franklin by French sculptor Jean-Antonine Houdon as well as rare paintings and a Louis XV carriage. It was inspired by the American Friendship Train consisting of 700 freight cars of food, fuel and clothing for those in war-torn France and Italy.
After the trip through the indoor portions of the museum, many more trains and platforms awaited exploration outside as well as a train ride available for museum-goers. The guide explained a little bit about the site as well as the history on hobos, those who rode the rails seeking work and who used symbols on railcars, bridges and beyond to communicate with each other about everything from dangerous water to drink to places that would likely jail them.
Many more stories abound in the museum and the historic trains and their living spaces leave a lot to the imagination. After learning about the realities of their history, I realized the story was less about the dreamers I imagined riding the rails, and more about the dreams of those who built, labored and rode alongside of the trains.