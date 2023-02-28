UW-Tuition Limits

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he is in favor of keeping University of Wisconsin tuition increases at a "reasonable" level when asked about a Republican-authored bill that would cap increases to the rate of inflation on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis.

 Scott Bauer - staff, AP

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican head of the state Assembly's higher education committee wants to limit future University of Wisconsin tuition increases to no more than the rate of inflation, an idea unveiled Tuesday that comes after a decade of frozen tuitions.

The proposal from Rep. David Murphy and Sen. Andre Jacque, both Republicans, would prohibit the UW Board of Regents from increasing in-state undergraduate tuitions and fees by more than the previous year's rate of inflation. They circulated it Tuesday for co-sponsors.

Recommended for you