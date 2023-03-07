Vaccine Policy-Battle

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2015, file photo, Wisconsin state Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, is seen during a hearing at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans are preparing to again block a new policy from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers that requires students to get vaccinated twice against meningitis and tightening student chickenpox vaccination mandates.

The Legislature’s GOP-controlled rules committee held a public hearing on the policy Tuesday. A committee vote to block the policy could soon follow, perhaps within days.

