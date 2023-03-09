Vaccine Policy-Battle

In this Feb. 24, 2015, file photo, Wisconsin state Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, is seen during a hearing at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis.

 Amber Arnold - member image share, Wisconsin State Journal

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans blocked Gov. Tony Evers’ plan Thursday to require student vaccinations against meningitis and tighten student chickenpox vaccination requirements.

The Legislature’s GOP-controlled rules committee voted 6-4 to block the proposal. All six of the panel’s Republican members voted to stop the policy. The vote comes two days after a lengthy public hearing on the policy changes that saw parents complain that the new requirements trample their liberties. The committee blocked the proposal last legislative session as well.

