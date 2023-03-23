Wisconsin Secretary of State

Newly appointed Wisconsin Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski is interviewed on Thursday, March 23, 2023 in Madison, Wis. Godlewsk said that Gov. Tony Evers did not choose her of the role as payback for giving up a bid for U.S. Senate last year. Republicans have criticized Godlewski’s appointment as suspicious and called for a special election.

 Harm Venhuizen - staff, AP

Wisconsin’s newly appointed secretary of state said Thursday that she had no idea Gov. Tony Evers was going to offer her the job, defusing Republican allegations that her appointment was part of a long-planned scheme tied to her dropping out of a U.S. Senate race last year.

Evers announced Friday that longtime Secretary of State Doug La Follette, a Democrat who narrowly hung on to the position in November, had abruptly resigned. The governor said he appointed Sarah Godlewski to the position rather than call a special election.

