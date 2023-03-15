Wisconsin Abortion Ban

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Madison, Wis. Vos and other Republican lawmakers unveiled a bill to include exceptions for rape and incest in Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban.

 Harm Venhuizen - staff, ap

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature unveiled a bill Wednesday that would create rape and incest exceptions to the state’s 1849 abortion ban and clarify when abortions that protect the health of the mother would be allowed. But the bill would not return the same rights that were in place under Roe v. Wade.

The measure drew immediate bipartisan opposition, however.

