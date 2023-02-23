Obit Tony Earl

Former Wisconsin Governor Tony Earl, center, pictured between former Governors Tommy Thompson, left, and Scott McCallum, pictured during a memorial service for former Governor Gaylord Nelson's at the Wisconsin State Capitol Wednesday, July 13, 2005. Earl, a Democrat died Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. He was 86. 

 Michelle Stocker/File photo

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Tony Earl, a Democrat who served one term as Wisconsin's governor in the 1980s and later bemoaned the increasing partisanship in politics, has died. He was 86.

Earl, a champion of gay rights and a staunch environmentalist, died on Thursday “peacefully surrounded by family,” his daughter Julia Earl texted The Associated Press. Earl had been hospitalized after suffering a stroke earlier this week.

