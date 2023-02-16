Wisconsin Budget

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, along with Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, center, and state economic development director Missy Hughes, makes a pitch for his paid family leave proposal following a tour of scissors-maker Fiskars Group in Middleton, Wis., on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.

 Scott Bauer - staff, ap

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said Thursday that Republicans in control of the Wisconsin Legislature should be open to his idea of funding a new three-month family leave program covering most private-sector workers, arguing that it would help with recruitment and retainment efforts.

Evers, who toured scissors-maker Fiskars Group in Middleton the morning after unveiling his budget, downplayed comments from Republican leaders dismissing the idea of guaranteeing 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave.

Recommended for you