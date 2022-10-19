WATERTOWN, Wis. - Watertown Regional Medical Center recently announced the addition of electrophysiology to the services it provides at the heart and vascular clinic. Dr. Marcie Berger is a board-certified electrophysiologist who is available for appointments in Watertown.
Electrophysiology is the study of the electrical patterns of the heart and an electrophysiologist is a doctor who specializes in treating cardiac problems related to those patterns. This is different than a cardiologist or interventional cardiologist who focuses on the mechanical function of the heart.
“Last year we added interventional cardiologists to our cardiology team so we could offer 24/7 heart attack care in our Cath lab,” said Richard Keddington, CEO of Watertown Regional Medical Center. “The recent addition of electrophysiology to the service line gives patients local access to doctors who treat all facets of the heart.”
Conditions treated by an electrophysiologist include arrhythmias (irregular heartbeats), atrial fibrillation, tachycardia, and ventricular fibrillation. Typically, a patient will be seen by an electrophysiologist after a consultation with their primary care physician or a cardiologist.
“Physicians can now refer patients in need of an electrophysiologist to the heart and vascular clinic in Watertown,” said Gina Novotny, physician services director at Watertown Regional Medical Center. “This helps us achieve our goal of providing a wide-range of specialty services and keeping people in Watertown and the surrounding communities closer to home for their healthcare.”
The heart and vascular clinic is located inside Watertown Regional Medical Center at 125 Hospital Drive. In addition to Dr. Berger, patients can be seen by cardiologist Dr. Fahad Iqbal, interventional cardiologists Dr. Salim Shammo, Dr. Paul Volkert and Dr. Issam Al-Bitar and nurse practitioner Beth Pape. If you have questions, visit www.watertownregional.com/heart-and-vascular-care.