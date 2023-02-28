Gaston Elementary School
Gaston Elementary School at 1515 W. Grand Ave., has received a mini-grant to help establish a Walking School Bus program to promote student safety and mental

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT — Gaston Elementary School is one of several schools and organizations in Rock County receiving mini-grants for a walking school bus program. According to the official news release, the mini-grant awards up to $1,000 “for startup costs such as staff time, supplies, or advertising.”

The Rock County Health Department and the Health Equity Alliance of Rock County (HEAR) formed a partnership to pilot this program that would involve staff, parents, and other trusted volunteers walking children to and from school on a set route.