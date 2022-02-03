hot Voter registration effort set at Turner H.S. Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Feb 3, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT - The Beloit League of Women Voters will be working with the Turner High School Political Club in a voter registration effort on Feb. 10.The voter registration effort will take place at 12:12 p.m. in the Turner High School cafeteria.Pat Zody of the league applied for and received a grant to register voters in area schools. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Homicide victim was woman found outside of residence with stab wounds Shooting outside Beloit high school marks third homicide in city in 2022 School board approves Fruzen principal's resignation COLUMN: Youth hockey in Beloit doesn't deserve thin ice Stabbing victim identified as Janesville woman Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime