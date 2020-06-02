BELOIT — Faced with a record amount of claims, the unemployment system is dealing with seemingly hopeless delays.
Scores of Beloit residents are directly affected by the backlog of cases causing further stress to a pandemic-affected community.
In response to a question posted on the Beloit Daily News Facebook feed, citizens of Beloit and the surrounding areas voiced their frustrations with the system and told their stories.
Shuri Chirinos expressed her discontent.
“I’ve been waiting 10 weeks now,” Chirinos said. “There is a hold on my claim and it needs to be reviewed by an adjudicator. It shouldn’t take this long. At this point, they owe me thousands of dollars. I sent an email to Gov. Evers about this and just got a generic response.”
Dixie McKee recalled the plight of her husband.
“My husband has been waiting since mid-March for his unemployment to be processed,” McKee wrote. “We have a large family of seven and are barely making it. His employer has yet to call him back to work, as they had promised they would on May 16. Instead of waiting, he’s looking for another place to work.”
State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, said there are many facets to the process.
“Especially if you’re filing for the first time, the claims process can be confusing,” Loudenbeck said in an email to the Daily News. “Sometimes the questions are poorly worded, and if a claimant accidentally clicks the wrong button they receive an error message and are unable to do anything further until someone from the Department of Workforce Development (DWD) contacts them. They can’t even go back in and fix their own error which can be frustrating. This frustration is undoubtedly compounded by other negative effects of losing a job due to no fault of their own, so the clunky system and massive backlog doesn’t help.”
Loudenbeck is vowing to help those in need.
“My legislative office is doing everything we can to help individuals who reach out to our office, including those who may work in the 31st Assembly District, but live in Illinois,” Loudenbeck said. “Many people who contact my office are struggling to make ends meet because they haven’t been paid in weeks and are very scared and desperate for help. Their stories are heartbreaking and we are very sympathetic. Legislators are unable to expedite individual cases, but we can reach out to DWD with all of the pertinent information and ask them to contact the constituent directly to resolve the case.”
BDN readers can email Loudenbeck’s office at rep.loudenbeck@legis.wi.gov with the following details, which we need in order to submit the case to DWD: Full name of claimant (Last name, First Name, Middle Initial), phone number, date of birth, date of first UI application, Status of application (trying to file initial claim, pending, in appeal, etc.), and the reason for inquiry (can’t get through by phone, unanswered questions, etc.):
Loudenbeck’s office will submit a unique request to Workforce Development in an effort to get the claim solved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.