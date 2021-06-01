ROCKTON — The Beloit International Film Festival (BIFF) is partnering with Jalen Ponders’s company Evendtor to bring drive-in movies to the Rockton Athletic Fields, 12801 Old River Road, every Friday and Saturday night. Tickets are $19 per car for a single night viewing and $25 per car at the gate for “The Drive 815: Rockton IL Cinemas From The Car.”
“Tom and Jerry” will be aired on June 11, and “The Croods: A New Age” will be shown on June 12. The movies are scheduled to start 30 minutes past sunset, around 8:30- 9 p.m. this time of year.
When people arrive at the gate at The Drive 815 they will need their confirmation email, screenshot of proof of purchase or printed ticket for admittance. Links to purchase and other information can be found on the “The Drive 815: Rockton IL Cinemas From The Car” Facebook page. The box office will open once the line of cars at the entrance reaches the roads or 6:30 p.m., whichever occurs first.
“We are in the stages of filling out the roster of films that will be presented every weekend. We are going to keep it family-film oriented,” BIFF Executive Director Greg Gerard said. “It’s a beautiful facility at the athletic fields. We’ve been in that territory, and I think there is a lot of promise. I have had a great time working with Jalen, and it’s nice for BIFF to partner with a young startup company.”
BIFF will be using Evendtor to book food trucks and assist with marketing of the event. Ponder and Gerard said there is particular emphasis on marketing outside of the area to draw in those who might not have a drive-in movie option.
“I’m super excited about it. There is nothing like it around the area. The closest thing is an hour and a half away,” Ponder said.
People are asked to bring a face mask and wear it while at the concession stand or using the restrooms.
Jalen Ponder, is an 18-year-old graduate of the 2020 Class of Hononegah High School. Designed to book food trucks for events, Evendtor has been growing along with the trend of food on wheels. Ponder, who works with 30 area food trucks, helps book them for birthday parties, graduations, corporate events and more. His business has assisted with the Rockton River Market and events for Frito Lay and the Phoenix Apartments in Beloit and Hononegah High School in Rockton and at Willowbrook Middle School. More information is available at https://www.evendtor.com.
The Daily News will be featuring a story on Ponder on June 4.