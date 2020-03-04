SOUTH BELOIT — South Beloit police have identified a suspect they believe is responsible for making a hoax call that led local law enforcement agencies to conduct a tactical response on a woman’s home last August.
“Swatting” is a term applied when a person makes a false report to get law enforcement to respond to a home, and most incidents involve people playing video games online and subsequent disputes that follow.
Six local law enforcement agencies conducted a tactical response on Aug. 13, 2019 at a home in the 14000 block of Whispering Wind Way after a caller stated he was 16-years-old and had been in a fight with his mother before fatally shooting her. The caller also told dispatch that he was going to shoot his father and gave a false address.
Once at the home, authorities found no signs of the reported shooting and contacted a woman who said she was conducting an internet live stream in which an unidentified man began harassing her. She told police that she blocked the man shortly before authorities arrived at the home, the police report said.
Andrew H. Brown, 25, of Ynez, California, was named as a suspect following a six-month investigation that included multiple subpoenas and warrants being served in conjunction with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, according to South Beloit Police Detective Paul Reed.
Reed said it’s unclear if Brown has been arrested by Santa Barbara authorities, and online jail records indicate he is not in custody. Santa Barbara Superior Court records also do not list any charges filed against Brown as of press time Wednesday. Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Raquel Zick could not be reached for comment.
No one was injured in the South Beloit incident, but the practice of “swatting” can have deadly consequences.
“It’s a high-risk situation,” Reed said. “It’s dangerous for everyone involved—our officers and the people inside the home.”
Reed said the incident marks the first “swatting” he had seen locally in over 15 years in local law enforcement.
“You had six different agencies that devoted manpower to this and all the follow up that goes into it afterwards, from writing reports, etc. It’s taxing on resources,” Reed said.
Two Los Angeles men were convicted for their involvement in a hoax call that led a police officer to fatally shoot an unarmed Wichita, Kansas man on Dec. 28, 2017.
Last year, Tyler Barriss, 27, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison and Casey Viner, 20, was sentenced to 15 months in prison in the death of Andrew Finch, 28, after he opened the door. Finch was not the intended target of the “swatting,” and lived at an old address of one of the parties involved, according to the Associated Press.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.