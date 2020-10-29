JANESVILLE — Blackhawk Technical College received some news to bolster their upcoming referendum initiative in the form of an independent study released this week that asserts the school adds $85.9 million to the local economy.
The study, released by Emsi, found that the school provides benefits to its students as well as the local taxpayer.
Jennifer Thompson, Executive Director of Marketing and Communications for Blackhawk Tech, said the timing of the release of the study wasn't intended to coincide with the referendum.
"That part of it was coincidental," Thompson said. "Economical impact studies are done regularly by colleges, and Emsi does these all across the nation. The last time we had one done was 2001, and with us pursuing the referendum, we wanted to make sure we were on the right path. The fact that it came out ahead of the vote and people can see all of the benefits the school provides is a positive."
Thompson said the initial plan was to do a study that included just the transportation center, but when Emsi offered to perform analysis on the entire school, an agreement was made.
The headline of the study was the fact that Blackhawk Tech added $85.9 million to the school's district, which included employing 592 full-time and part-time faculty.
Thompson said the point that stood out most to her was the benefit provided to students.
"I used to work in college admissions, and what the study showed is that Blackhawk is a great investment for students," Thompson said. "Whether you are a traditional or non-traditional student, that return on investment is so important, and our students averaged getting paid four dollars more per hour as a result of attending school hear. A lot of times as consumers, we jump into big decisions without having the data to back it up. Here, we have the data and it's pretty great."
The study also showed that 24 percent of Blackhawk Tech's students were from out of the district, and a solid portion of the students attending either have relocated into the district, or have stayed in the district specifically because of BTC's offerings.
Thompson said she has received positive feedback when discussing the upcoming referendum, a $32 million project that includes a new training facility.
"Our informational sessions have been really positive," Thompson said. "Ever since we purchased the land for where our new facility would be, the community members have been a part of this, from a number of different sectors. Fire, police, EMS, transportation...they've all been instrumental in providing feedback and support for us."
Thompsons said the project was planned to have minimal taxpayer impact.
"We are trying to help people understand that it won't be a huge tax burden," Thompson said. "The project was intentionally structured to minimize the impact on taxpayers. We planned this well before the pandemic hit, but the fact is that as a college, it's our role and mission to help our regional economy, and help our workforce rebound from this pandemic, and a new facility would impact a lot of students."