MADISON - State Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, joined other Wisconsin Assembly members in introducing a resolution to halt the investigation into the November 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin.Spreitzer joined Rep. Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison and Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, in introducing the resolution.Spreitzer said the Office of Special Council created by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has been overrun with political operatives and conspiracy theorists.