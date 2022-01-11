ROCKFORD – State Rep. Joe Sosnowski, R-Rockford, will seek re-election to the Illinois General Assembly in 2022 in the newly redrawn 69th District, which encompasses portions of Winnebago, Boone and McHenry counties.
“2021 marked Illinois’ eighth consecutive year of population decline, second-worst in the nation as residents look to other states for lower taxes and better opportunities. It doesn’t have to stay this way,” Sosnowski said in a news release. “We can start to reverse this trend in 2022 by making Illinois more attractive for job creators and more affordable for people to live, work, raise a family and retire comfortably. Gerrymandering has reshaped the 69th District to include new communities I have not had the privilege of representing before. I have already been meeting with local officials and voters throughout the district to introduce myself and listen to the concerns of local families and taxpayers.”
A wide range of community leaders expressed their support for Representative Sosnowski’s re-election:
Retired U.S. Representative Don Manzullo: “Joe Sosnowski has consistently stood up for common-sense conservative values as our voice in Springfield. Joe is thoughtful, diligent and committed to providing the best constituent services in Illinois. Now more than ever, we need Joe Sosnowski in Springfield to push back against the failed policies of JB Pritzker and his allies in the state legislature."
In announcing his re-election, Sosnowski cited as accomplishments his role in passing a 2017 law creating the “Invest in Kids” Tax Credit Scholarship Program which since its inception has raised more than $125 million and awarded 16,000 scholarships to students from low-income and working-class families to obtain a quality education at a nonpublic school of their choice; passage of a 2019 law* he co-sponsored establishing a new tax credit for apprenticeship programs and extending the state’s Research & Development tax credit to help Illinois entrepreneurs grow and innovate; and successfully pressuring the Governor to finally reopen state unemployment offices for in-person services in 2021 by introducing and passing a bipartisan measure (HR 226) to help displaced workers and families impacted by COVID-19 job losses stemming from the Governor’s forced shutdown of the state and local economy.
Sosnowski has served as State Representative for the 69th District since 2011. A graduate of Northern Illinois University, he was elected to the DeKalb City Council the year he earned his degree. Moving to Rockford to start a family and a career in education, Joe was twice elected to the Rockford City Council as Alderman representing Ward 1. For more than a decade, Joe worked at Rockford Christian Schools as Director of Institutional Advancement, where he became a statewide leader in support of school choice for families. Sosnowski lives in Rockford with his wife, Roxanne, and their three children.