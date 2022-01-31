LAKE GENEVA - Thomas Queoff has been creating beautiful sculptures out of snow for 37 years. Joshua Jakubowski has been snow sculpting for five years, but he and his team won the top prize for their chilly creation in Lake Geneva last year.
Both Wisconsin men will be bringing shovels, axes and other instruments to carve out their snow creations at the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship this week.
Fifteen teams of snow sculptors will be at Riviera Plaza and Flat Iron Park in Lake Geneva Wednesday through Saturday for the competition. Teams from New York, Nebraska, Vermont and even Florida have competed in snow sculpting championship in Lake Geneva.
Queoff will head up his team - Wisconsin Team USA, which consists of himself, Mike Martino and Mike J. Sponholtz.
"We are the longest running snow sculpting team in the world," Queoff said. "We have done about 300 snow sculptures over the years."
Jakubowski will be leading his team - Sculptora Borealis - which is made up of himself, and Bob and Mike Lechtenberg - a father and son snow sculpting duo.
Jakubowski's team won top honors at Lake Geneva in 2018 and 2021 and the team won the people's choice award at the World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater, Minnesota.
Being recognized for the works of art is nice, but Jakubowski, who is from Juneau, Wisconsin, said the snow sculptures are a labor of love and there is a real sense of family among the other sculptors.
"Everyone pretty much knows everyone. It's a friendly competition and a lot of people have some amazing designs," he said.
He also said the snow sculptures are only temporary and will melt on a sunny day, so it is best not to get too attached to them.
"It's really an insane amount of work to put into something that's going to go away in a few days," Jakubowski said.
Queoff and his team have been carving art out of snow for decades. His team also was in Stillwater, Minnesota for the inaugural World Snow Sculpting Championship. This past weekend the team was at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Museum in Wausau, Wisconsin where they were creating a giant book out of snow as a special project for the museum. The team also has been to the International Competition for Snow Art in Pontresina, Switzerland.
Queoff became interested in snow sculpting in 1985 when he was asked to be a snow sculpting judge in Milwaukee. A year later, he started snow sculpting himself.
Queoff is a professional sculptor mostly working with stainless steel and brass and he has his own studio in Milwaukee. Snow sculpting presents him with a different medium and it gets him outdoors, which he has enjoyed for years. He said in June he will celebrate his 70th birthday and he sees no reason to slow down now.
The snow sculpting teams will be creating their snowy art from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. each day in Lake Geneva and spectators are welcome to watch the sculptures take shape.