BELOIT—As the Beloit Snappers move into ABC Supply Stadium they are looking to add on to their staff by hosting three job fairs this week at three different locations in the Stateline region.
The first job fair is Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at Bodacious Shops in Janesville. The second will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Beloit Transfer Station (Downtown Bus Stop) at 225 Shirland Ave. The final job fair is at CherryVale Mall in Rockford from 4-7 p.m. Thursday.
Applicants are encouraged to fill out an application form prior to the job fair, bring their resume, dress in business professional attire and come prepared to interview on-site. The Snappers will grill burgers and hot dogs during the first two job fairs.
Available game day staff positions include concession supervisors, line cooks, cashiers, and food runners, security, ushers, cleaning attendants, grounds crew, ticketing, and retail. Candidates will be expected to work all Snappers home games at ABC Supply Stadium during the 2021 season, including nights, weekends, and holiday dates, and should view the team’s schedule in advance at SnappersBaseball.com to ensure their availability.
Questions in advance of the job fair may be directed to MValentyn@SnappersBaseball.com or by calling (608) 362-2272.
Gameday applications can be found at: