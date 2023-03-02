Christa Westerberg, partner with the Litigation Practice Group at Pines Bach, LLP, speaks while Charles Westerberg, Beloit College Professor of Sociology, looks on during a Society for Learning Unlimited presentation Thursday at First Congregational Church. The topic for the presentation was "The Future of an Independent Judiciary."
BELOIT - Charles and Christa Westerberg combined their talents and expertise to give a joint presentation Thursday in the basement of First Congregational Church about "The Future of an Independent Judiciary."
Their presentation was part of a series of spring classes hosted by the Society for Learning Unlimited (SLU).
Charles Westerberg is a Sociology Professor at Beloit College and has co-authored several books, including The Millennial Promise: 40 Tips from the Mindset List and Acquiring Learning Skills with Digital Technology.
Christa Westerberg is a Partner with Pines Bach, LLP’s Litigation Practice Group. She concentrates on environmental and land use law, open government law, and civil litigation. She serves as a board member of the State Bar of Wisconsin’s Administrative and Local Government Section and is co-Vice President of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council.
Charles Westerberg presented first on the history of judicial independence, which is the concept that the judicial branch of government should be independent from the other government branches so that judges can make rulings without being influenced by a shifting political climate.
“It just appears to me that the power of the legislative (branch) is increasing in comparison to the executive and judiciary (branches), and that’s concerning to me,” he said during the question-and-answer session.
Christa Westerberg spoke about the contemporary implications of judicial elections. She cited several cases where the legislative branch interfered or struck down a ruling.
One such case was Emergency Order #28, when Wisconsin issued a Stay-at-Home order in 2020 to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The legislative branch thought the Stay-at-Home order was an “overreach” and wanted it to be classified as a rule rather than an order.
Rules are different than orders because rules must go through a formal rule-making process, can take years to make, and elected officials can ultimately veto them. The majority of the Wisconsin Supreme Court ultimately found that the order possessed traits of a rule and struck it down instead of modifying it.
Christa Westerberg criticized the ruling and pointed out that orders promoting public health safety concerns are different than typical, law-making rules.
“Public health authority has been broad and it’s broad by necessity,” she said. “The upshot of that case was the state lost its authority to manage the COVID-19 crisis.”
The Q&A portion after the presentation involved questions about which issues are eligible to go before the U.S. Supreme Court, the concept of election versus appointment for judges, and public record disclosure laws.
SLU, a non-profit organization associated with Beloit College, offers classes and learning opportunities for adults over the age of 55. “The Future of an ‘Independent’ Judiciary” was one of many spring classes offered by SLU in 2023.
