Christa Westerberg presents as Charles Westerberg looks on
Christa Westerberg, partner with the Litigation Practice Group at Pines Bach, LLP, speaks while Charles Westerberg, Beloit College Professor of Sociology, looks on during a Society for Learning Unlimited presentation Thursday at First Congregational Church. The topic for the presentation was "The Future of an Independent Judiciary."

 Rachel Brands/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT - Charles and Christa Westerberg combined their talents and expertise to give a joint presentation Thursday in the basement of First Congregational Church about "The Future of an Independent Judiciary."

Their presentation was part of a series of spring classes hosted by the Society for Learning Unlimited (SLU).