Skelly’s Farm Market’s expanded porch and seating area is featured here.
The entrance to Skelly’s Farm Market’s new building.
JANESVILLE — Skelly’s Farm Market was unrecognizable to its regulars when it re-opened on May 27 and debuted the renovations that have been in the works since October of 2020.
Skelly’s opening day was a busy one, according to co-owner Laura Skelly, and she spent most of it answering questions from excited guests about all the changes.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.