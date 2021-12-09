SOUTH BELOIT—South Beloit officials are cautiously wading into the process of searching for a new fire chief after the sudden departure of the city’s most recent head of the fire department.
Former Fire Chief Dan Zerfass resigned from his position on Oct. 18, and not details have been offered for the reason he quit the department.
In the meantime, Gary Brown, who has been with the South Beloit Fire Department for about 15 years, has been named interim chief of the fire department.
City Administrator Sonya Hoppes said the position of fire chief has not been advertised as of yet because of various reasons. One reason is the city leaders want to give fire department personnel time to heal after the sudden departure of their leader. Also, city leaders want to make sure department personnel have a say about how the department is structured and what they want in a new leader, Hoppes said.
“We didn’t want to feel rushed in the process,” she said. “My guess is the job eill be posted after the first of the year.”
Meanwhile, city council members and Hoppes are looking at all aspects of the fire department to determine how they can build a fire department that will serve the community well into the future.
One area being studied is the staffing of the department with mostly paid-on-call firefighters. More than 20 paid-on-call staff make up the South Beloit Fire Department, which is not uncommon for smaller fire departments. However, it has become increasingly challenging to recruit and retain paid-on-call staff.
Also, city leaders want to look at how the department partners with area fire departments and if there could be a more regional approach to fire department operations.
“Are we pooling resources enough?” Hoppes asked.
The city is hoping to renew its efforts to seek a new fire chief after the busy holiday season has passed and the department has time to adjust under the leadership of Brown.
Zerfass was named South Beloit Fire Chief in August of 2020. He had served at the Highland Park, Ill. Fire Department for 30 years before coming to South Beloit. Zerfass was appointed after the retirement of former Fire Chief Michael Davenport, who had been chief for three years and had been with the South Beloit Fire Department for 33 years.