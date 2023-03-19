Flu Season

A recent ruling by a Wisconsin legislative committee to block policies on school vaccination rules will not stop health officials from working with schools and families to ensure student safety, Wisconsin Department of Health Services officials say.

BELOIT — A recent ruling by a Republican controlled legislative committee blocking recommendations for vaccinations for school age children once again has placed health care in the political realm.

However, health officials say they will continue to work with school districts and families to ensure the safety of children.

