BELOIT — Citizens of Beloit voted to deny the referendum proposals from the School District of Beloit on Tuesday.
The two referendum questions asked by the School District of Beloit on the April 4 ballot were as follows:
“Shall the School District of Beloit, Rock County, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $19,500,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project consisting of: building infrastructure improvements, including HVAC updates, school safety upgrades, roofing and athletic facility improvements at Beloit Memorial High School; district-wide capital maintenance improvements, including roof repairs; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?”
“Shall the School District of Beloit, Rock County, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $14,000,000 for the 2023-2024 school year and by $9,000,000 for the 2024-2025 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of operational and maintenance expenses, including for technology, curriculum and instructional materials, and social and emotional behavioral programs?”
The Operational Referendum failed to pass, by a vote of 3,003 in favor and 3,115 opposed, or 50.92% of Beloit citizens voting “no.” The Facilities Referendum similarly failed to pass by a vote of 2,854 in favor and 3,259 opposed, or 53.31% vote for “no” and 46.69% vote for “yes.”
Had it passed, the referendum money would have been largely used for building upgrades, such as installing an HVAC system and building a new entrance, as well as improving student curriculum, technology, and more. The School District of Beloit also planned to replenish the funds in their budget that have diminished due to inflation and a lack of state support, according to the district.
Despite the push from the School District, there has been a good deal of criticism over the amount of funds the referendum is asking from Beloit taxpayers.
Some naysayers pointed out that there is still a good deal of money in the district’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Release (ESSER) fund, which was given to schools nationwide during the pandemic.
