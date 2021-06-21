BELOIT—The Beloit School Board will discuss school reopening plans for the fall and a resolution encouraging lawmakers to budget more funding for schools during its meeting tonight.
The board also will discuss whether to continue using an independent hearing officer for expulsion hearings or have the board conduct them during a meeting set for 7 p.m. today at the Kolak Education Center, 1500 4th St.
Superintendent Dan Keyser will update the board on fall re-opening plans. On July 6, Keyser plans to ask the board to approve his recommendation for full-time in-person learning. On June 8, the Rock County Health Department retired the phased reopening guidance effectively returning the county to pre-COVID operations. Additionally, the State Supreme Court issued a ruling prohibiting health department officials from being able to close schools, according to online board documents.
According to a family survey with 1,010 responses, 84.6% of families want to return to full-time in-person instruction; 12.2% want the cohort model of a couple days of in-person instruction a week and 3.2% want Beloit virtual school. In a Spanish language survey with 126 responses, 70.6% of families want full-time in-person learning, 19% want the cohort model and 10.3 want Beloit Virtual School.
On Tuesday, the board also will vote on a resolution in support of the Joint Finance Committee 2021-2023 budget proposal which devotes almost $6 billion more to school funding. The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau released a memo announcing revenue projections are $4.4 billion higher than had previously been estimated in January and the state now has $5.8 billion available to budget for the 2021-23 biennium. The Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB) has been asking WASB members and lawmakers to support four state budget priorities—inflationary spending increases, significantly higher special education reimbursement, additional mental health categorical aid and steps to mitigate pandemic-driven enrollment drops. The resolution asks the Legislature to rework the proposed state K-12 funding plan and use a portion of the $4.4 billion in new revenue and the $350 million directed to the rainy-day fund to meet these priorities.
The Joint Finance Committee’s plan does not meet basic inflationary benchmarks for state support for K-12 education and puts vital federal relief funding at risk in the process; $18 million which is designated to the School District of Beloit, according to Keyser in online board documents.
