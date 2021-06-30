BELOIT—The Beloit School Board voted unanimously to approve a resolution supporting the Joint Finance Committee’s 2021-23 budget proposal to increase funding for education at its Tuesday evening special meeting. Board member Stephanie Jacobs was absent.
As part of the resolution, the board called on lawmakers to take advantage of the opportunity presented by $4.4 billion in new revenue to rework and pass a state budget bill that provides the state funding for K-12 education necessary to address inflationary increases as well as qualify Wisconsin schools to receive their rightful share of one-time federal COVID relief funding.
The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau released a memo announcing revenue projections are $4.4 billion higher than had previously been estimated in January and the state now has $5.8 billion available to budget for the 2021-23 biennium, according to online board documents.